Thunderbirds perform at the 2021 California Capital Airshow

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the California Capital Air Show in Mather, Calif., September 26, 2021. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds team has served as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Cory W. Bush)

