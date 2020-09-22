Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC [Image 2 of 2]

    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community Red Cross and Ramstein Air Base put together goodie bags for service members as part of Operation Gratitude on Sept 09, 2021. Operation Gratitude is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving first responders, service members, and veterans.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Joshua De Guzman Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6860923
    VIRIN: 210315-F-DP685-1005
    Resolution: 4032x1908
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC
    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC

    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

