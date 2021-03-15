Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Cross Volunteers To Thank Service Members in the KMC

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman | Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community Red Cross and Ramstein Air Base put...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    03.15.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The American Red Cross partnered with Operation Gratitude to distribute care packages to military first responders and newcomers on March 3, 2021.

    Ramstein Air base hosted this event with many active duty service members across the Kaiserslautern Military Community who volunteered their time as part of a thank you to first responders working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization and their whole purpose is to support active duty service members in the community.” said Ava Carter, Ramstein Regional Program Manager, Kaiserslautern Red Cross. “They put together and distribute more than 300,000 care packages a year.”

    Members of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command also used Operation Gratitude as a way to help newly arrived soldiers into Europe by giving them items like scarves, toiletries, snacks and booklets about the KMC.

    “It’s a way to give back and welcome our fellow soldiers into the community, especially during COVID” said Army Specialist Jose Pineda, 21st Theater Sustainment Command “I wasn’t able to get a warm welcome when I first came to Germany. Volunteering for this gives me the opportunity to do something for them that I wasn’t given.”

    Newly arrived single soldiers E6 and below must spend 14 days at Rhine Ordinance Barracks restriction of movement site to ensure safe integration into the country and their formations.
    Specialist Pineda’s words brought comfort and community which makes Operation Gratitude seem more than just a name. It brings a sense of welcome during uncertain times.

    “We couldn’t do this without 21st TSC and their support and also the volunteers.” Carter said. “We can’t do what we do without our volunteers and I just want to thank them for their time supporting our mission.”

    The American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers in the KMC. For more information about how to join, send an email to ramstein@redcross.org.

