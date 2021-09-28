U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2 Jennifer Burnash, a native of Enterprise, Alabama with 2d Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, assists in dental surgery on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6860860 VIRIN: 210928-M-UR958-1030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.25 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: ENTERPRISE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Corpsman provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.