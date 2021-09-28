Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Corpsman provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Corpsman provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2 Jennifer Burnash, a native of Enterprise, Alabama with 2d Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, assists in dental surgery on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6860860
    VIRIN: 210928-M-UR958-1030
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: ENTERPRISE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Corpsman provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Corpsmen provide medical assistance on Task Force Quantico
    U.S. Navy Dental Officer provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico
    U.S. Navy Corpsman provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT