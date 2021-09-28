U.S. Navy Dental Officer provides dental assistance on Task Force Quantico

U.S. Navy Lt. Marissa Singh, a native of Clearwater, Florida and a dental officer with 2d Combat Logistics Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, performs dental surgery on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

