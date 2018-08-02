Kebeck Marielle Rosario Perez, a Service Project Manager and Contracting Officer Representative for the 81st Readiness Division’s Facilities Investment Services contract, works on HVAC commissioning during a barrack building renovation at Ft. Jackson, S.C. in 2018.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6860757
|VIRIN:
|180208-A-GJ885-010
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Charleston District employee reflects on heritage and family for Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Charleston District employee reflects on heritage and family for Hispanic Heritage Month
LEAVE A COMMENT