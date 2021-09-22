Activities on Fort McCoy for Afghan Children

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 32nd Calvary Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Task Force McCoy plays soccer with an Afghan child on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 22, 2021. Task Force McCoy provides as many activities as possible for Afghan evacuees during their time here as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

