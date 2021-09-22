Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Activities on Fort McCoy for Afghan Children [Image 7 of 7]

    Activities on Fort McCoy for Afghan Children

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Squadron, 32nd Calvary Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Task Force McCoy plays soccer with an Afghan child on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 22, 2021. Task Force McCoy provides as many activities as possible for Afghan evacuees during their time here as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Activities on Fort McCoy for Afghan Children [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Afghan
    USNORTHCOM
    McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

