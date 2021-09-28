Activities on Fort McCoy for Afghan Children

Afghan children play with cards on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 28, 2021. Task Force McCoy provides as many activities as possible for Afghan evacuees while they are here as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

