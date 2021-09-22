Ecologist Andrew Hannes of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District gives members of Leadership Buffalo's Rising Leaders group a tour of a Beneficial Use of Dredged Material Ecosystem Restoration Project at Unity Island in Buffalo, New York, September 22. The Buffalo District completed construction of the project in fall 2020, creating a total 10 acres of coastal wetland habitat to benefit the health of the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 16:08
|Photo ID:
|6860685
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-HB296-003
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unity Island Ecosystem Restoration Tour with Leadership Buffalo [Image 6 of 6], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT