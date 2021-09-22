Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity Island Ecosystem Restoration Tour with Leadership Buffalo [Image 2 of 6]

    Unity Island Ecosystem Restoration Tour with Leadership Buffalo

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Ecologist Andrew Hannes of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District gives members of Leadership Buffalo's Rising Leaders group a tour of a Beneficial Use of Dredged Material Ecosystem Restoration Project at Unity Island in Buffalo, New York, September 22. The Buffalo District completed construction of the project in fall 2020, creating a total 10 acres of coastal wetland habitat to benefit the health of the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6860684
    VIRIN: 210922-A-HB296-002
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    usace
    corps of engineers
    Ecosystem Restoration
    buffalo district
    Unity Island
    CAP 204

