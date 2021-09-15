658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

Soldiers form the 658th Regional Support Group pose for a picture with ROKA planners. The purpose of the meeting was to plan for future operations and to help strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.
|09.15.2021
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
