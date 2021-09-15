Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea [Image 2 of 2]

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers form the 658th Regional Support Group pose for a picture with ROKA planners. The purpose of the meeting was to plan for future operations and to help strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6860666
    VIRIN: 091221-A-GS113-002
    Resolution: 1216x1136
    Size: 379.33 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

