658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

U.S. Army Reserve 658th Regional Support Group (RSG) Brigade Commander Col Sam Hunter greets Maj. Gen. Bong Soo Kim, Division Commander of the 53rd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Army at Busan, September 15 2021. The two met for a planning meeting for future operations and to help strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea.

Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR