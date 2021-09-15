Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea [Image 1 of 2]

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve 658th Regional Support Group (RSG) Brigade Commander Col Sam Hunter greets Maj. Gen. Bong Soo Kim, Division Commander of the 53rd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Army at Busan, September 15 2021. The two met for a planning meeting for future operations and to help strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6860665
    VIRIN: 210915-A-HF423-001
    Resolution: 1372x896
    Size: 296.2 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea
    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    658th Strengthens Partnerships with Key Leaders in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PrideofthePacific #WearetheIX #9thMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT