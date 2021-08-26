A U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick crewmember overlooks the remainder of the Golden Ray wreck underneath the VB-10000 heavy lift vessel inside the Environmental Protection Barrier in St. Simons Sound, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2021. Station Brunswick is equipped with a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small which are used to carry out missions throughout southern Georgia such as law enforcement, living marine resources enforcement, and search & rescue. For more information about Golden Ray removal operations, please visit SSIResponse.com ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:03 Photo ID: 6860243 VIRIN: 210826-G-PO504-1340 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 5.55 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Brunswick crews oversee the Golden Ray wreck [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.