Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Shubin observes a section of the Golden Ray wreck secured to a dry-dock barge in Brunswick, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2021. Petty Officer 3rd Class Shubin is one of the original members who responded to the capsizing of the M/V Golden Ray. For more information about Golden Ray removal operations, please visit SSIResponse.com ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:03
|Photo ID:
|6860244
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-PO504-1341
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Brunswick crews oversee the Golden Ray wreck [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
