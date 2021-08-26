Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Brunswick crews oversee the Golden Ray wreck [Image 2 of 2]

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Shubin observes a section of the Golden Ray wreck secured to a dry-dock barge in Brunswick, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2021. Petty Officer 3rd Class Shubin is one of the original members who responded to the capsizing of the M/V Golden Ray. For more information about Golden Ray removal operations, please visit SSIResponse.com ( U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6860244
    VIRIN: 210826-G-PO504-1341
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Brunswick crews oversee the Golden Ray wreck [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Brunswick
    St Simons Sound
    Golden Ray wreck

