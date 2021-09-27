CSAF Brown meets San Angelo, Texas community leaders

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with community leaders from San Angelo, Texas, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2021. The community leaders met with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. to discuss military family, readiness and local initiatives related to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich) (This image has been altered to obscure security badges.)
