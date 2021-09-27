Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown meets San Angelo, Texas community leaders [Image 3 of 3]

    CSAF Brown meets San Angelo, Texas community leaders

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with community leaders from San Angelo, Texas, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2021. The community leaders met with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. to discuss military family, readiness and local initiatives related to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich) (This image has been altered to obscure security badges.)

