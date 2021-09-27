Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with community leaders from San Angelo, Texas, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 27, 2021. The community leaders met with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. to discuss military family, readiness and local initiatives related to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich) (This image has been altered to obscure security badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:00 Photo ID: 6859805 VIRIN: 210927-F-LE393-0142 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.65 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown meets San Angelo, Texas community leaders [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.