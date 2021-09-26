ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 26, 2021) Sailors walk down chocks and chains on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during flight operations, Sept. 26. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern)

This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.