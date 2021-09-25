ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 26, 2021) Landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU 5) prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 26. ACU 5 is deployed with Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 05:24 Photo ID: 6859538 VIRIN: 210926-N-SH168-1129 Resolution: 5372x3581 Size: 874.42 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.