CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO

KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic - Safety Equipment 2nd Class Donald Cravin, from Douglasville, Ga., inspects a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. VRM-30 is the first operational CMV-22B squadron and this marks the first CMV-22 visit to Kadena Air Base. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

