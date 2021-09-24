Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO [Image 3 of 4]

    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic - Safety Equipment 2nd Class Donald Cravin, from Douglasville, Ga., inspects a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. VRM-30 is the first operational CMV-22B squadron and this marks the first CMV-22 visit to Kadena Air Base. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 02:04
    Photo ID: 6859475
    VIRIN: 210924-N-QY759-0065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: DOUGLASVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    naval aviation
    CFAO
    VRM 30
    CMV-22B

