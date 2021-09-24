Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO [Image 1 of 4]

    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Sept. 24, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Veronica Callaway, from Chicago, Ill., inspects a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa air operations hangar on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2021. VRM-30 is the first operational CMV-22B squadron and this marks the first CMV-22 visit to Kadena Air Base. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 02:04
    Photo ID: 6859473
    VIRIN: 210924-N-QY759-0056
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO
    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO
    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO
    CMV-22B Maintenance at CFAO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    naval aviation
    CFAO
    VRM 30
    CMV-22B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT