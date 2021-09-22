Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Sailor Monitors Submarine Contacts in Sonar Control During SIFOREX 2021 [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Mustin Sailor Monitors Submarine Contacts in Sonar Control During SIFOREX 2021

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210922-N-VF045-1010
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 22, 2021) — Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Joshua Sutton, from Alvin, Texas, monitors submarine contacts in sonar control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during Silent Forces Exercise 2021 (SIFOREX), Sept. 22, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 22:38
    Photo ID: 6859392
    VIRIN: 210922-N-VF045-1010
    Resolution: 3396x4754
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Sailor Monitors Submarine Contacts in Sonar Control During SIFOREX 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ddg 89
    sonar
    destroyer
    asw
    siforex
    stg

