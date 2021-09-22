USS Mustin Sailor Monitors Submarine Contacts in Sonar Control During SIFOREX 2021

210922-N-VF045-1007

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN - (Sept. 22, 2021) — Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Jonathan Marmolejo, from St. Charles, Ill., monitors submarine contacts in sonar control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during Silent Forces Exercise 2021 (SIFOREX), Sept. 22, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 22:38 Photo ID: 6859391 VIRIN: 210922-N-VF045-1007 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN