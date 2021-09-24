Under Secretary of the Army visits USAACE

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, discusses the UH-72 Lakota helicopter maintenance program with Christopher Lowman, under secretary of the Army, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
