    Under Secretary of the Army visits USAACE [Image 2 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Army visits USAACE

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Under Secretary of the Army Christopher Lowman presents Jenny Hughes, chief of protocol executives services, a coin for outstanding service at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits USAACE [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

