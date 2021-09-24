Under Secretary of the Army Christopher Lowman presents Jenny Hughes, chief of protocol executives services, a coin for outstanding service at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sept. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
This work, Under Secretary of the Army visits USAACE [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
