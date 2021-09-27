Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes

    Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military kids can win the latest toys from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hasbro. Four upcoming Exchange sweepstakes are rewarding kids with Nerf, Marvel, Play-Doh and board game prizes. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6859047
    VIRIN: 210927-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 975x878
    Size: 127.16 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT