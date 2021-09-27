Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes

Military kids can win the latest toys from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hasbro. Four upcoming Exchange sweepstakes are rewarding kids with Nerf, Marvel, Play-Doh and board game prizes. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information.

