Exchange Giving Away the Hottest Toys to Military Kids in Fall Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Hasbro are working together to put the hottest toys in the hands of military kids this fall.



Beginning in October, the Exchange is giving away Nerf, Marvel, Play-Doh and board game prizes in four sweepstakes:



• Nerf sweepstakes – Enter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 for a chance to win a Nerf Elite Phoenix CS-6 motorized blaster, a Nerf Mega XL Big Rig blaster or a Nerf Fortnite 6-SH dart blaster.

• Family Game Night sweepstakes – Enter from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 to win a Monopoly Builder board game, a Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game or Trivial Pursuit: Stuff You Should Know Edition.

• Marvel Mania sweepstakes – Enter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 for one of four prizes: Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Six-Inch Figure and Vehicle, Marvel Avengers Hulk Gamma Grip Fists, a Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove or a Spider-Man: No Way Home Hero Nerf blaster.

• Play-Doh sweepstakes – Enter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18 for a chance to win a Play-Doh Wheels Chompin Monster Truck, a Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset or a Play-Doh Town Ice Cream Truck playset.



“Military children serve too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange salutes our youngest heroes with the chance to win cool toys and prizes.”



Parents and kids can also check out the Exchange’s 2021 Toy Book, available online at ShopMyExchange.com/xkids Oct. 29. The gift guide, which will also be mailed to shoppers, highlights the most popular toys and games of the holiday season, as well as deals and savings.



Authorized shoppers 18 years and older are eligible to enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



