WTI 1-22: Air Assault Raid

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. George Harden, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, scans the terrain during an air assault raid exercise, as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 1-22, at Yodaville, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Hungerford)

