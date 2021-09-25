WTI 1-22: Air Assault Raid

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircrafts land for a docking exercise, during Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 1-22, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Hungerford)
|09.25.2021
|09.27.2021 16:53
|6859007
|210925-M-XA212-1203
|5616x3744
|16.68 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|0
|0
