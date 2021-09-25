Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22: Air Assault Raid [Image 2 of 3]

    WTI 1-22: Air Assault Raid

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. dakota hungerford 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircrafts land for a docking exercise, during Weapons and Tactics Instructors (WTI) course 1-22, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Hungerford)   

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-22: Air Assault Raid [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl dakota hungerford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    WTI
    MV-22B Osprey
    WTI 1-22

