Fort Campbell celebrates Robert F. Sink Memorial Library renovations

Stacye Downing, director, Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Col. Andrew Q. Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander, invite military children to help with a ribbon cutting Sept. 16 during the grand reopening of the Robert F. Sink Memorial Library. Renovations include new paving, carpeting, shelves and expanded children’s room.

