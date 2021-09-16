Robert F. Sink Memorial Library patron Donna Kalsic helps her children Alice, age 3, and Celine, 5, pick out books Sept. 16 during the facility’s grand reopening. Renovations include new paving, carpeting, shelves and expanded children’s room.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6858793
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-N1234-002
|Resolution:
|1700x1133
|Size:
|268.47 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell celebrates Robert F. Sink Memorial Library renovations [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell celebrates Robert F. Sink Memorial Library renovations
LEAVE A COMMENT