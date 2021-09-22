Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea

Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore interdicted a drug smuggling go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea with 250 kilograms of cocaine and the crew apprehended two smugglers Sept. 25, 2021, in waters south of the Dominican Republic. The apprehended smugglers are two men, Dominican Republic nationals, and the seized cocaine is estimated to have a wholesale value of approximately $7.5 million dollars. The interdiction resulted from multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere and coordination with the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

