Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore interdicted a drug smuggling go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea with 250 kilograms of cocaine and the crew apprehended two smugglers Sept. 25, 2021, in waters south of the Dominican Republic. The apprehended smugglers are two men, Dominican Republic nationals, and the seized cocaine is estimated to have a wholesale value of approximately $7.5 million dollars. The interdiction resulted from multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere and coordination with the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:11
    Photo ID: 6858790
    VIRIN: 210922-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea
    Coast Guard nabs 2 smugglers, seize $7.5 million in cocaine following interdiction in Caribbean Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sector San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore

    $7.5 million in cocaine

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Sector San Juan
    Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore
    $7.5 million in cocaine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT