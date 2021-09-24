Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Butterfly Garden remembers fallen heroes [Image 13 of 13]

    Butterfly Garden remembers fallen heroes

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Diane Moore, daughter of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Moore, POW/MIA Vietnam, attends the Air Force Families Forever Fallen Heroes Butterfly Garden dedication ceremony at the marina park at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. The garden was created as a designated location where the families of our fallen heroes can find a serene area to pay tribute to their loved one as well as honoring our fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Butterfly Garden remembers fallen heroes [Image 13 of 13], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

