Butterfly Garden remembers fallen heroes

The Air Force Families Forever Fallen Heroes Butterfly Garden is open for viewing during the dedication ceremony at the marina park at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. The garden was created as a designated location where the families of our fallen heroes can find a serene area to pay tribute to their loved one as well as honoring our fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

