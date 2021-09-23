Navy College Program to Transition to Virtual Services

210923-N-N0443-1753 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Roy Suber, an education counselor with the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC), assists a sailor over the phone with his education needs. Navy College Program counselors are available to assist Sailors on their education journey by calling the 24-hour, toll-free MyNavy Career Center phone number: 1-833-330-MNCC. To reach the NCVEC, select “Education and Training,” then “NCVEC.” (US Navy photo by Leslie Dickey).

