Navy College Program to Transition to Virtual Services

Courtesy Photo | 210923-N-N0443-1753 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Roy Suber, an education counselor with the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC), assists a sailor over the phone with his education needs. Navy College Program counselors are available to assist Sailors on their education journey by calling the 24-hour, toll-free MyNavy Career Center phone number: 1-833-330-MNCC. To reach the NCVEC, select "Education and Training," then "NCVEC." (US Navy photo by Leslie Dickey).

PENSACOLA, Fla. –The Navy College Program announced a complete transition to virtual education services for Sailors across the globe beginning Oct. 1, 2021. The transition will shift Sailor counseling from brick-and-mortar Navy College Offices (NCOs) to the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) as the one-stop-shop for Sailors pursuing personal and professional development opportunities.



This virtual model proved successful in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors on many OCONUS NCOs. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Sailors turned to the NCVEC for virtual education counseling and Tuition Assistance (TA) support. The NCVEC provides call-in and live chat with counselors during scheduled hours, and Sailors can use the automated Chatbot function on the Navy College website or leave a question or request a counselor call them back using Issue Tracker in MyNavy Education.



“Sailors interested in pursuing off-duty educational opportunities will continue to have a wide array of virtual services available to them,” said Navy Voluntary Education (VOLED) Director Lt. Cmdr. Adam Walski. “More importantly, services will not be interrupted for those in need of education assistance or counseling in any location worldwide.”



The NCOs making the transition to virtual services include: Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Naples, Italy; Bahrain; Misawa, Japan; Yokosuka, Japan; Atsugi, Japan; Sasebo, Japan; Okinawa, Japan; Guam; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



Academic Institutions currently onboard Navy bases, CONUS and OCONUS, will remain in place and continue their current role in providing Sailors with quality education.



Commanders and education services officers can expect to receive the same level of customer service as any Sailor in the world from the Navy College Program. The TA and Navy College Program for Afloat College Education (NCPACE) programs will not change, and all other assistance will be provided by the NCVEC when requested.



Concurrent with the transition to virtual services announcement, the Navy College Program announced an update to the NCVEC phone number. All NCVEC customers will now use the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) toll-free number, 1-833-330-MNCC. The transition to the MNCC toll-free number supports the Chief of Navy Personnel’s transformation efforts to provide a single source for all Navy human resources needs, and to provide a worldwide toll-free number for Sailors to have 24/7 access to VOLED services.



“We believe transitioning to the MNCC number will streamline the process for Sailors who are ready to take the next step in their education goals,” said Walski. “Not only will it be part of a one-stop shop of other services including Navy COOL and USMAP, but it will be especially beneficial to our Sailors stationed outside the continental US since they can call any time, at no cost to them.”



After calling the toll-free number, Sailors needing educational services such as TA and NCPACE must select the option for “Training and Education,” then “NCVEC”.



For more information on the Navy College Program, visit the website at https://www.navycollege.navy.mil.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.