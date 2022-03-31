Navy College Program Wins Top Award for Customer Service

Courtesy Photo | 210923-N-N0443-1753 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Roy Suber, an education counselor with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210923-N-N0443-1753 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Roy Suber, an education counselor with the Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC), assists a sailor over the phone with his education needs. Navy College Program counselors are available to assist Sailors on their education journey by calling the 24-hour, toll-free MyNavy Career Center phone number: 1-833-330-MNCC. To reach the NCVEC, select “Education and Training,” then “NCVEC.” (US Navy photo by Leslie Dickey). see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—LiveHelpNow announced in February 2022 the Navy College Program, a Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) program, as the top winner of the LiveHelpNow Customer Service Challenge award in the federal government category for 2021.



The award recognizes the top 100 providers out of more than 10,000 businesses and organizations for superior customer service in various fields including the government sector.



The Navy College Virtual Education Center (NCVEC) uses LiveHelpNow, a customer service software, to live chat with Sailors about Tuition Assistance (TA), Navy College Program for Afloat Education (NCPACE), and to answer general education questions via the website and text messaging. LiveHelpNow is also the system by which Sailors and academic institutions submit help request support tickets, and it houses a knowledge library of articles on Navy College topics.



The announcement came on the heels of the final stages of the service model transition from brick and mortar Navy College Offices to a virtual service provider via the NCVEC in 2021.



The Navy Voluntary Education (VOLED) Director, Cdr. Adam Walski, praised his team for their extraordinary efforts during the transformative year.



“Achieving best-in-class service delivery is impressive enough,” said Walski. “However, taking into account some of the challenges the team had to overcome – from pandemic restrictions to overhauling our service delivery model – takes it to the next level. Bravo zulu!”



For Systems Manager Darryll Cleaves, the award affirms the hard work of the education counselors and the VOLED team as a whole.



“This award highlights the commitment and dedication of the VOLED team’s unwavering support to Sailors achieving their education goals,” said Cleaves.



Cleaves also believes the award confirms the effective collaboration he sees within the NCVEC.



“It highlights the teamwork and efforts the VOLED team puts into providing the best customer service to military members,” said Cleaves. “In particular, it recognizes the collective effort of an outstanding group of education counselors who worked hard responding to all chats and texts generated by Sailors. And, they did so in a timely and efficient manner.”



NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. Willie Brisbane offered her praise to the VOLED team for their efforts.



“A huge congratulations to the NCVEC team on receiving the LiveHelpNow award,” said Brisbane. “To attain the title as the ‘top service provider’ is exceptional and I am very proud of their accomplishment!”



As a part of the service delivery transition, the phone number for the NCVEC recently changed to the MyNavy Career Center number, 1-833-330-MNCC (6622). This change affords Sailors across the globe toll free access to a Navy College Program counselor. Sailors can speak with a counselor at the NCVEC, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern Time.



Sailors interested in continuing their education journey can also go to the Navy College Assistance Center via the Navy College website, www.navycollege.navy.mil, and click “Chat Now” to chat online with a Navy College education counselor.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.