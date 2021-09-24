Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pedro Perezmacias, from Austin, Texas, right, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Sept. 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

