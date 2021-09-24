Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony [Image 25 of 25]

    Camp Lemonnier Holds Awards Ceremony

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 24, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Croegaert, from Peoria, Ill., left, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), during an awards ceremony on base, Sept. 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 11:21
    Photo ID: 6858208
    VIRIN: 210924-N-BT677-0064
    Resolution: 962x641
    Size: 524.28 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: PEORIA, IL, US
