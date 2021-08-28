Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging futures: AUAB and Qatar relocate Afghanistan evacuees [Image 6 of 6]

    Forging futures: AUAB and Qatar relocate Afghanistan evacuees

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Alfredo Laboy, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell director, talks with qualified evacuees as they wait to depart the installation Aug. 28, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The HNCC operates as the link between Department of Defense personnel and the base’s Qatari Emiri Air Force counterparts. During the evacuation of Afghanistan, the HNCC oversaw Qatari immigration processes, which was the final step in moving qualified evacuees to their next destination. The DoD is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    This work, Forging futures: AUAB and Qatar relocate Afghanistan evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    Afghanistan
    3N056
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanistan Evacuation

