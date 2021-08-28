Forging futures: AUAB and Qatar relocate Afghanistan evacuees

U.S. Air Force Col. Alfredo Laboy, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell director, poses with new parents Aug. 28, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The HNCC operates as the link between Department of Defense personnel and the base’s Qatari Emiri Air Force counterparts. During the evacuation of Afghanistan, the HNCC oversaw Qatari immigration processes, which was the final step in moving qualified evacuees to their next destination. The DoD is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

