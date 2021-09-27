836th Transportation Battalion Transports JGSDF Maneuver Combat Vehicles to Fleet Activities Sasebo

U.S. Army Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 2009, assigned to U.S. Army 836th Transportation Battalion departs from Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 27, 2021. LCU 2009 transported JGSDF Maneuver Combat Vehicles from Yokohama, North Dock to CFAS as part of exercise Rikuen which strengthened interoperability between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

