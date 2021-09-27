Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    836th Transportation Battalion Transports JGSDF Maneuver Combat Vehicles to Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 9 of 11]

    836th Transportation Battalion Transports JGSDF Maneuver Combat Vehicles to Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) service members, assigned to 22nd Rapid Deployment Regiment, Maneuver Combat Vehicle (MCV) Unit, offload JGSDF MCVs from U.S. Army Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 2009, assigned to U.S. Army 836th Transportation Battalion prior at Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo (CFAS) Sept. 27, 2021. LCU 2009 transported the JGSDF MCVs from Yokohama, North Dock to CFAS as part of exercise Rikuen which strengthened interoperability between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    MCV
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    836th Transportation Battalion
    Landing Craft Utility 2009

