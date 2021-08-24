Military family helps evacuees transition to new life

Eli, Emma and Evan pose with the toys that they collected to donate to Operation Allies Welcome. The whole Nguyen family each helped in their own way. The kids were also a huge part of the operation whether by helping donate clothes and toys, helping with chores, or helping sanitize baby bottles. (Courtesy photo)

