Eli, Emma and Evan pose with the toys that they collected to donate to Operation Allies Welcome. The whole Nguyen family each helped in their own way. The kids were also a huge part of the operation whether by helping donate clothes and toys, helping with chores, or helping sanitize baby bottles. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6857725
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-HT863-767
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military family helps evacuees transition to new life [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military family helps evacuees transition to new life
