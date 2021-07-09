Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military family helps evacuees transition to new life [Image 4 of 6]

    Military family helps evacuees transition to new life

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Emma helps sanitize baby bottles. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Military family helps evacuees transition to new life [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    AfghanEvac

