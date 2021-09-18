Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 set up an environmental control unit [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 set up an environmental control unit

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210918-N-PG340-1058 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 18, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 learn how to set up an environmental control unit (ECU) during mount-out exercise training. The Seabees use ECUs during field operations to provide power and air conditioning. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 set up an environmental control unit [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

