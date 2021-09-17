PG340-1035 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 place concrete into formwork to create barriers and pillars for III Marine Expeditionary Force and 9th Engineer Support Battalion. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6857633
|VIRIN:
|210920-N-PG340-1035
|Resolution:
|4477x2980
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build framework to support III Marine Expeditionary Force and 9th Engineer Support Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT