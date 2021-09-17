Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build framework to support III Marine Expeditionary Force and 9th Engineer Support Battalion

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 build framework to support III Marine Expeditionary Force and 9th Engineer Support Battalion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    PG340-1035 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 place concrete into formwork to create barriers and pillars for III Marine Expeditionary Force and 9th Engineer Support Battalion. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 set up an environmental control unit
    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

