210925-N-TC847-1407 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) chalk and chains a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter during flight operations. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 21:44
|Photo ID:
|6857612
|VIRIN:
|210925-N-TC847-1407
|Resolution:
|3679x2453
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) flight operations. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT