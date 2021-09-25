USS Higgins (DDG 76) flight operations.

210925-N-TC847-1545 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) signal a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter to land on the flight deck. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

