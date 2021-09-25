UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Damien Brewington, a data systems administrator attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS paints a wall during a community relations event at the school “Admiral Miguel Grau” in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 25th, 2021. The event involved service members from Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and the United States during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

