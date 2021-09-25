Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations [Image 3 of 9]

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations

    ANCON, PERU

    09.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Annalise Rogers, an embarkation specialist assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS, paints a wall of the school “Admiral Miguel Grau” in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 25th, 2021. The event involved service members from Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and the United States during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lauren Brune)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6857451
    VIRIN: 210924-M-LP762-1010
    Resolution: 5961x3974
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: ANCON, PE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lauren Brune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations
    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines paint with partner nations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    U.S. Marines
    Partnership
    Enduring Promise
    UNITASLXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT